Never one and done: UK fans line up by the hundreds every year for this

The Maker’s Mark bottle featuring Tubby Smith and the 1998 NCAA Championship team known as the “Comeback Cats” went on sale Friday morning at Liquor Barns and other retailers.
The line began forming early outside Liquor Barn at Hamburg, where hundreds of collectors waited to see if they could get one of the commemoratives, which are part of a five-bottle set honoring University of Kentucky championships that concludes next year with the bottle featuring coach John Calipari and the 2012 team.
The bottle sells for $55.
Smith and many members of the 1998 team, including Cameron Mills, Scott Padgett, Wayne Turner, Jeff Sheppard, Mike Bradley, Ryan Hogan, Saul Smith, Allen Edwards and Steve Masiello, are scheduled to be at Keeneland on April 13 for the annual bottle signing.
If you want to get your bottle signed, you will need to go online to the Keeneland website and register. Then beginning April 9 you can reserve an e-ticket to get in line. Fans can start lining up overnight on April 12 and must be in line by 7:30 a.m. April 13. You must bring your ticket reservation and a photo ID to get in line; only two bottles per person will be signed.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments