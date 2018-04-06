Never one and done: UK fans line up by the hundreds every year for this

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 69 Vegan diner coming to Winchester Road Pause 59 Kentucky recruited for fight against malaria 65 All-Kentucky beef now available at Kroger 52 New restaurant opening downtown 485 LexGo Eat at Good Foods for Thanksgiving in 2015 77 Go inside the new ‘Cheapside’ bar 99 Go inside the new Marikka’s 31 Restaurant comes down to make way for new Chick-fil-A 60 KFC's first female Colonel Sanders makes her debut 51 The Mill Bakery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fans waited overnight at Liquor Barn in Hamburg to purchase the Maker's Mark bottle featuring coach Tubby Smith and the 1998 championship NCAA team. cbertram@herald-leader.com

Fans waited overnight at Liquor Barn in Hamburg to purchase the Maker's Mark bottle featuring coach Tubby Smith and the 1998 championship NCAA team. cbertram@herald-leader.com