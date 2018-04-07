China applies its own maximum pressure policy on Pyongyang

FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. As the U.S.-North Korea summit looms, President Donald Trump’s policy of maximum pressure on North Korea may be working - thanks to China. Beijing appears to have gone well beyond U.N. sanctions on its unruly neighbor, reducing its total imports from North Korea in the first two months this year by 78.5 and 86.1 percent in value. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency