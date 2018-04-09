Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday

File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it protects the data of its 2.2 billion members. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to face Congress on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, and the company rolls out new privacy rules, the social media juggernaut is facing the most serious challenge in its 14-year-history and seeking to maintain people’s trust and avoid a user exodus. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo