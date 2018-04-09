Gov. Rick Scott aims to unseat Florida's Democratic senator

FILE - In this March 11, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott speaks after the end of the legislative session at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Scott appears ready to jump into Florida’s Senate race, setting up a high-profile showdown against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. A top Scott aide, Jackie Schutz Zeckman, resigned as the governor’s chief of staff Sunday, March 25 and says Scott will make a “major announcement” on April 9. Flanking Scott is Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, left, and Senate President Joe Negron. Mark Wallheiser,File AP Photo