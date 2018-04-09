Analysis: Tax cuts, spending to raise deficit to $1T by 2019

FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a copy of the $1.3 trillion spending bill is stacked on a table in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. A new analysis says President Donald Trump's tax cuts and last month's big spending bill will send the federal deficit toward $1 trillion. The Congressional Budget Office says tax and spending bills will push the deficit to $804 billion this year and nearly $1 trillion for 2019. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo