South Carolina Education Department recruiting teachers

The state education department is spending $500,000 to recruit teachers in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the campaign that started last week is designed to dispel some of the negative images of public schools.
One 15-second ad shows that South Carolina's average score on the SAT college entrance exams are above the national average The ad does not mention South Carolina ranks just 34th in the nation in average test scores.
The ads come as South Carolina faces a teacher shortage, in part because fewer young people are majoring in education in college.
The South Carolina Agriculture Department has advertised for years its Certified SC Grown campaign, promoting locally grown products.
The Department of Corrections has also run ads recruiting potential employees for the state's prisons.
