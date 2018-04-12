Maine will include ag businesses in gas conservation fund

Business

The Associated Press

April 12, 2018 12:06 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

A bill designed to include large agriculture businesses in a natural gas conservation fund in Maine has been signed into law.

The gas conservation fund gets money through fees that are assessed on natural gas consumers. Democratic State Sen. Mark Dion's bill alters the law so bigger agricultural businesses will be assessed in the same way as big manufacturers.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage signed the bill into law on April 4. Dion says major consumers of natural gas should be treated the same way "whether it is paper or tomatoes being produced."

The bill is scheduled to go into effect 90 days after the Maine Legislature adjourns, which is slated for April 18.

Dion is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor this year.

