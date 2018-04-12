Arizona governor proposes 20 percent teacher raises by 2020

Nanette Swanson pauses as she listens to another teacher at Tuscano Elementary School talk about the hardships of low pay as teachers, parents and students stage a "walk-in" for higher pay and school funding Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Teachers gathered outside Arizona schools to show solidarity in their demand for higher salaries staging "walk-ins" at approximately 1,000 schools that are part of a statewide campaign for a 20 percent raise and more than $1 billion in new education funding. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo