FILE- This March 23, 2018, file photo shows the entrance to Citibank at the Citigroup Center in downtown Los Angeles. Citigroup reports earnings Friday, April 13, 2018.
FILE- This March 23, 2018, file photo shows the entrance to Citibank at the Citigroup Center in downtown Los Angeles. Citigroup reports earnings Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo
FILE- This March 23, 2018, file photo shows the entrance to Citibank at the Citigroup Center in downtown Los Angeles. Citigroup reports earnings Friday, April 13, 2018. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo

Business

Citigroup 1Q profit rises 13 percent, helped by taxes, rates

The Associated Press

April 13, 2018 08:29 AM

NEW YORK

Citigroup says its first-quarter profit rose 13 percent from a year earlier, as the bank benefited from the new tax law and higher interest rates.

Citigroup reported a profit of $4.62 billion, or $1.68 a share, compared with a profit of $4.1 billion, or $1.35 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts' forecasts for earnings of $1.61 a share, according to FactSet.

Like its competitor JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup benefited this quarter from the tax law passed late last year. While revenues were up modestly in Citi's overall business, the amount of money it paid in taxes fell 23 percent from a year earlier.

Total revenues at Citi were $18.87 billion, compared with $18.37 billion a year earlier.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a sneak peek at this year's Kentucky Derby $1,000 mint julep

View More Video