Chinese exporters scramble to cope with Trump tariff hike

FILE - In this April 18, 2015, file photo, a worker prepares a display ahead of the Auto Shanghai show, to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Chinese exporters of goods from electronics to motorcycle parts are scrambling to insulate themselves from U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff hike. They are weighing plans to rush shipments to American customers ahead of the increase, raise prices or find other markets. Some are looking at shipping goods through other countries to hide their Chinese origin. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo