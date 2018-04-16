Get a sneak peek at Total Wine and More

More Videos

Total Wine and More opens this week in Lexington Green, with thousands of bottles of wine, beer and spirits.
While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Lucy Jones plans to restore a mid-century modern building on Winchester and turn it into a restaurant serving plant-based diner favorites like burgers and shakes. She hopes to open later this year.

Researchers at the University of Kentucky Tobacco Research and Development Center are testing a new crop: artemisia. They are teaming with researchers in Germany on a process to make a cure cheaper and more efficiently.

The Ruddy Duck Grille, which will open on Thursday evening, is going into the space occupied by Cheapside for almost 33 years. Cheapside’s founder, Keith Clark, is coming back to be part of the next “downtown Renaissance.”

The Mill, an Arabic bakery, has opened on Southland Drive, with fresh pita bread, tea biscuits and sweets baked daily, including four kinds of baklava.