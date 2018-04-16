Get a sneak peek at Total Wine and More

As part of a their autograph tour, members of the 1999 national championship Kentucky basketball team, which was featured on this year's Maker's Mark commemorative bottle, signed an assortment of UK paraphernalia at All Sports in the Fayette Mall.
In this episode of Unboxing the Bourbon, Sally Scherer, Josh Moore and Janet Patton test out a new Brown-Forman bourbon called the King of Kentucky. It will be released in June and will be a hard find. (Music: www.bensound.com)
Researchers at the University of Kentucky Tobacco Research and Development Center are testing a new crop: artemisia. They are teaming with researchers in Germany on a process to make a cure cheaper and more efficiently.
The Ruddy Duck Grille, which will open on Thursday evening, is going into the space occupied by Cheapside for almost 33 years. Cheapside’s founder, Keith Clark, is coming back to be part of the next “downtown Renaissance.”