Lawsuit dropped between Elaine Wynn and ex's former company

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, listens during a hearing in Las Vegas. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn and his ex-wife has been settled on the brink of a trial in Nevada state court. A judge dismissed prospective jurors Monday, April 16, 2018, after attorneys told her the case had been dropped pending an undisclosed payment from Steve Wynn to Elaine Wynn. John Locher AP Photo