Microsoft turns to former rival to improve internet security

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2018, file photo, Microsoft President Brad Smith speaks during the panel Economic Development at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Microsoft is turning to a former rival to improve the security of computing devices. Microsoft President Brad Smith said Monday, April 16, at the RSA security conference in San Francisco that the company will use software based on the Linux operating system, not its own Windows operating system, for new security features to protect internet-connected toys and other consumer devices. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo