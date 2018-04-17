Indonesia court rules against seizure of luxury yacht

Indonesian Equanimity lawyer Andi F. Simangunsong, center, walks after verdict trial at South Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. A Jakarta court has ruled against the Indonesian police's seizure of a luxury yacht wanted as part of a U.S. probe into alleged multibillion-dollar theft and laundering of funds from a Malaysian state investment company. The South Jakarta District Court sided Tuesday with lawyers for the yacht's owner, who argued the seizure was not carried out in accordance with Indonesian law. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo