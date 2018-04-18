Japan fiscal year trade surplus with US up nearly 6 percent

FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak during a meeting at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Fla. Japan has reported that its trade surplus with the U.S. grew nearly 6 percent in the fiscal year through March, 2018. The trade figures were released Wednesday, April 18, 2018, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in the U.S. for meetings with President Donald Trump, who has complained repeatedly about the trade imbalance with Japan. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo