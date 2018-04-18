Elder-Beerman is closing all its stores. In Kentucky, stores in Ashland, Paducah and Frankfort will be affected.
Elder-Beerman is closing all its stores. In Kentucky, stores in Ashland, Paducah and Frankfort will be affected. Pat Goetzinger
Elder-Beerman is closing all its stores. In Kentucky, stores in Ashland, Paducah and Frankfort will be affected. Pat Goetzinger

Business

Elder-Beerman Kentucky stores affected by company’s demise

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

April 18, 2018 12:56 PM

Elder-Beerman is closing all its stores as its parent company Bon-Ton Stores liquidates.

In Kentucky, Ashland, Paducah and Frankfort all have Elder-Beerman department stores that will be affected.

The Seeking Alpha website reported that Bon-Ton chief executive officer William Tracy sent a letter to employees late Tuesday saying the company will begin winding-down operations in the liquidation process.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday so Bon-Ton officials can ask bankruptcy court permission to approve the sale of a the company to a liquidator.

Elder-Beerman logo

Stores are expected to close in 10-12 weeks.

Bon-Ton has headquarters in York, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The chain had 267 stores including nine furniture galleries and four clearance centers in 26 states.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

  Comments  