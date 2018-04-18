Elder-Beerman Kentucky stores affected by company’s demise

Elder-Beerman is closing all its stores as its parent company Bon-Ton Stores liquidates.
In Kentucky, Ashland, Paducah and Frankfort all have Elder-Beerman department stores that will be affected.
The Seeking Alpha website reported that Bon-Ton chief executive officer William Tracy sent a letter to employees late Tuesday saying the company will begin winding-down operations in the liquidation process.
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday so Bon-Ton officials can ask bankruptcy court permission to approve the sale of a the company to a liquidator.
Stores are expected to close in 10-12 weeks.
Bon-Ton has headquarters in York, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The chain had 267 stores including nine furniture galleries and four clearance centers in 26 states.
