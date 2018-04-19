AP Was There: The fiery end of the standoff in Waco, Texas

FILE - In this April 19, 1993 file photo, flames engulf the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. Doomsday cult leader David Koresh's apocalyptic vision came true when the fire believed set by his followers destroyed their prairie compound as federal agents tried to drive them out with tear gas after a 51-day standoff. As many as 86 members of the Branch Davidian religious sect, including Koresh and 24 children, were thought to have died as the flames raced through the wooden buildings in 30 minutes. Only nine were known to have survived. Susan Weems, File AP Photo