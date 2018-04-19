1966 Berkeley High grad led Nevada's anti-pot charge

This April 13, 2018, photo shows Jim Hartman, of Genoa, Nev., outside the state capitol building in Carson City, Nev. He brings a unique perspective to Friday's 4/20 marijuana holiday celebration. A former San Francisco Bay Area lawyer who graduated from high school in Berkeley, Calif., in 1966, he was one of the authors of the opposition argument that appeared on the Nevada ballot in 2016 when voters approved a measure that legalized recreational sale of marijuana in the state effective last July 1. Scott Sonner AP Photo