Toyota unveils its newest upscale Avalon sedan. Here's how it's different.

Toyota on Monday introduced its newest upscale Avalon model. This is the fifth generation of the Avalon, a premium midsize sedan and a step up from Toyota's popular Camry, which is also produced at the Georgetown plant.
Susan Elkington, president of the Kentucky plant, called it "the future of Toyota manufacturing."
The Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) plant is the largest production facility for Toyota worldwide. Truecar says that the average retail price for the 2018 Avalon was $34,395. The suggested retail price for a new Camry is $23,495.
Toyota's new Global Manufacturing Platform "allows us to be more flexible and creative on the production line — transforming the way Toyota builds cars. Our recent $1.33-billion investment in this plant allowed us to be the first Toyota facility in North America to build on this platform — initially with the 2018 Camry and now with our flagship sedan, the stunning, new Avalon,” Elkington said.
Elkington replaced Wil James, who retired at the end of 2017.
The new Avalon is quieter because of a tighter body weld and also has more passenger space. Elkington compared it to two coats, one with buttons and another with a zipper.
Toyota national sales numbers said that Avalon sold 32,583 cars in 2017, a dip from its 2016 number of 48,080. Meanwhile, Camry sales stayed steady, with 387,081 in 2017 versus 388,618 in 2016.
Antuan Goodwin, reviewing the newest Avalon on CNET, called the car more spacious, more comfortable and more pleasing to drive, but wrote that the exterior front in was "too aggressive, I think, for the sedan's target audience."
The new Avalon is available with two powertrain options: a hybrid model and the conventional 3.5-liter V6.
Elkington showed her own familiarity with the driving styles that might be used in the Avalon, from the comfort-driven driver to the precision driving enthusiast: “My favorite is the touring grade because it has some great driving modes. You can be in normal mode and have a smooth ride – go over a bump or pothole and barely feel it. Then you can switch to the sports mode for the driving experience. On a winding road, you feel each curve and you have the enhanced sound of the engine — so you feel like you are driving a sports car.”
Comments