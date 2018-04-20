Wyoming Legislature to focus on budget, revenue in interim

Wyoming legislative committee will working on a number to topics during the interim, including simplifying the state's budget process and taxes.
The Wyoming Legislature's Management Council on Thursday held its first meeting since the end of the 2018 budget session to give the 10 joint and five select committees their tasks for the remainder of the year.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Joint Appropriations Committee will take a comprehensive look at the state's revenue streams and how those funds are appropriated.
The main task of the Joint Revenue Committee will be to study the implications of the state's existing fiscal structure and how that relates to economic diversification.
Around 70 percent of the state's revenue comes from taxing minerals, leaving the state vulnerable to the boom-and-bust energy cycle.
Comments