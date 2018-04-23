EU trade chief says Merkel, Macron will push Trump on steel

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, April 23, 2018. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will take a tough message to U.S. President Donald Trump and insist that the 28-nation bloc must be fully exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs and is ready to hit back with retaliatory measures as of next month if necessary. Virginia Mayo AP Photo