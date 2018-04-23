Destinations added as traffic grows at Northern Kentucky-Cincinnati airport

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is the "fastest growing major airport in the country" with double-digit increases in passenger and cargo traffic in the first quarter of 2018.
Local passenger traffic has grown 17 percent year-over-year, according to the airport. Cargo volume has grown to a record 289,835 tons handled. That is a year-over-year increase of 41 percent, according to CVG.
The airport also launched seven new destinations during the first quarter.
Allegiant now provides service to Charleston and Sarasota. Frontier also launched flights to Austin and San Antonio, San Jose, Jacksonville and Raleigh/Durham.
Six additional destinations will begin in 2018:
- Delta begins nonstop service to Austin on May 1 and to Phoenix on Nov. 4.
- Southwest will begin nonstop service to Denver, Col. on Aug. 7.
- Vacation Express will begin service to Cozumel, Mexico and Grand Bahama Island this spring.
- WOW air begins low-cost international service on May 9.
The airport said CVG received its best airfare ranking from the Department of Transportation.
Overall, airfares at CVG are down 46 percent in the last five years and passengers are paying on average $215 less per ticket, the airport said.
It's also a time of renovation at the airport, the parking garage, baggage claim and curb fronts have been updated.
