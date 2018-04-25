AP Exclusive: Deadliest Amtrak crash: Bump, whoosh, and fire

FILE - This Sept. 22, 1993, file photo shows the wreckage of the Amtrak Sunset Limited train, north of Mobile, Ala. A barge hit a railroad bridge and minutes later the train hit the bent tracks and plunged into the bayou, killing 47 people and injuring more than 100 others. A string of crashes involving Amtrak trains is rekindling memories for survivors of the passenger service’s 1993 tragedy, its deadliest accident ever. Mark Foley, File AP Photo