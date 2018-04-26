Workers head home, look for other jobs as Boracay closes

Filipino cook Marlon Laguna, left, sits outside their closed beachfront restaurant as the government implements the temporary closure of the country's most famous beach resort island of Boracay, in central Aklan province, Philippines, on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Many workers in the island are now jobless as Boracay, famed for its white-sand beaches, closes for up to six months to recover from overcrowding and development. Aaron Favila AP Photo