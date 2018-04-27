Regulators investigate increase in utility's power shut-offs

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says Connecticut regulators are investigating why utility Eversource has nearly doubled the number of electricity service shut-offs for nonpayment over the past few years.
The Connecticut Democrat said Friday that he was told by the chairwoman of the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the agency is looking into the disconnections.
Murphy called for the agency to investigate after WTNH-TV reported in February that electricity service disconnections by Eversource increased to nearly 52,300 in 2017 from about 28,900 in 2015, based on the agency's data.
Spokesmen for Eversource and the state regulatory authority did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday.
Eversource officials have said disconnections may have increased because of rising energy prices, and say the company offers customers information about programs to help.
Comments