N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

In this April 27, 2018, photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Peace House of the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim plans to shut down the country's nuclear test site in May and reveal the process to experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea. Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said Sunday, April 29, Kim made the comments during his summit with South Korean President Moon on Friday, April 27. Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)