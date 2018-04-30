Banned coach case could extend Russia's track ban

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2014 file photo Russia's team of race walkers coach Viktor Chegin, who was banned for life for doping. In a statement released Saturday April 28, 2018, the Russian anti-doping agency says its investigators have tracked down Viktor Chegin at the remote town of Karakol in Kyrgyzstan and found him still working with top athletes from the national track and field team, despite his ban. Aleksander Chernykh, FILE AP Photo