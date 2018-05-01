FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. Zuckerberg will kick off F8, the company's annual conference for software developers, Tuesday, May 1, in San Jose, California, having a fresh opportunity to apologize for Facebook's privacy scandal and to sketch out Facebook's future.
Facebook developer conference kicks off amid scandal

May 01, 2018 09:57 AM

Mark Zuckerberg has a fresh opportunity to apologize for Facebook's privacy scandal — and to sketch out Facebook's future.

The Facebook CEO will kick off F8, the company's annual conference for software developers. Zuckerberg will speak Tuesday in San Jose, California, to assembled software developers and other tech folks.

It's normally a sympathetic audience. But they are likely to have some tough questions this year.

Zuckerberg might touch on Facebook's year of privacy scandals, congressional testimony, Russia investigations and apologies.

He will also have an opportunity to talk about where things go from here. Facebook is forging ahead with new promises to protect user privacy even if it means restricting access to developers.

