You're paying more at the pump. Why are gas prices surging across Kentucky?

The average price per gallon for gasoline in Kentucky continues to get closer to the national average, which is its highest since November 2014.
The national average hit $2.81 Monday, just seven cents above Kentucky’s average, according to AAA. The soaring prices are just beginning, a AAA spokesperson said.
The national average is 16 cents more than a month ago and 43 cents more than this time last year, AAA reported.
“Motorists have been spoiled the past few years with inexpensive gas prices,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “We expect prices to continue increasing, potentially another 10 cents, through Memorial Day and then will likely stabilize during the summer, with the understanding that if demand spikes, prices are likely to follow.”
High demand, economic growth and expensive oil prices have led to the increase in gas prices, the AP reported. The U.S. has 1.1 million fewer barrels of oil than it did this time last year, according to the AP.
Kentucky was among the 10 states with the largest increases in gas prices last week, with average price rising by seven cents. But the Commonwealth can rejoice in its prices being nowhere near west coast states such as California ($3.616), Hawaii ($3.608) and Washington ($3.293).
The average gas price in Lexington is $2.78, according to GasBuddy.com. The Shell Minit Mart on West New Circle Road is the highest in the city at $2.91 per gallon, while the Sam's Club on East New Circle Road is the lowest at $2.55.
Gas prices are projected to average $2.74 this summer, which is up from an average of $2.41 last year.
Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for Oil Information Service, told the AP that this will be the most expensive driving season since 2014.
Analysts don’t expect prices to rise anywhere near the 2008 rate, when the average national price was $4.11 per gallon.
“People forget very, very quickly,” Kloza said. “We’re seeing a higher price environment…but I don’t think we’re going to look at really apocalyptic numbers.”
