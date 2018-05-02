Euro nations offered up to $75M every 2 years in FIFA league

FILE - In this Thursday, April 12, 2018 file photo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, talks with Alejandro Dominguez, right, president of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, during their annual conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina. FIFA hosted talks Monday April 30, 2018, with football’s six continental governing bodies about a $25 billion offer to run two international competitions, seeking agreement before the World Cup kicks off in June. Martin Ruggiero, File AP Photo