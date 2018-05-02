Lexington brewery adding event space, more seating, maybe beer garden

You'll be seeing double this summer: Mirror Twin Brewing is officially expanding into space next door.
When Cosmic Charlie's leaves National Avenue after the bar's last show in June, the brewery will take over that spot, said brewery co-owner Mike Sobolok. The brewery has signed a letter of intent with Walker Properties and plans to expand in July, he said.
The business plans to use the new space primarily as an event space beginning in September, Sobolok said.
"We just got an inquiry today for an 80-person event," he said. Mirror Twin plans to offer something that will be "chic, elegant, topnotch but affordable."
The new location also will be used for overflow seating for the existing Mirror Twin taproom, which often fills up on popular trivia nights, he said.
The space in between the two buildings could become a courtyard, such as a beer garden. Walker Properties has plans to move the existing nine parking spaces to a gravel lot on the other side, Sobolok said.
Cosmic Charlie's announced in March that the bar and music venue was looking for a new location after noise complaints from the nearby neighborhood had forced the bar to move.
Mirror Twin, co-owed by Sobolok, David Long and head brewer Derek di Franco, opened on National Avenue in October 2016 and is also looking to expand the brewing operation.
Mirror Twin is knocking out offices to upgrade beer production from a three-barrel system to a 15-barrel system, Sobolok said. That will increase capacity enough to allow the brewery to begin canning some beer as early as this summer, he added.
They plan to continue the partnership with Rolling Oven Pizza and put a kitchen into the Cosmic Charlie's building that can do pizza as well as other kinds of food.
"We have a great following, we appreciate it, and we love being part of the community," Sobolok said. "And we’ve really grown a niche with New England IPAs, which nobody was doing in Lexington."
A new location for Cosmic Charlie's has not been announced.
