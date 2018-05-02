Humana: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $491 million.
On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $3.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.36 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $14.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.22 billion.
Humana expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.70 to $14.10 per share.
Humana shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased almost 1 percent. The stock has risen 32 percent in the last 12 months.
Comments