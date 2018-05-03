Grocery store coming to Lexington suburbs, first in new development

A Crossroads IGA is coming to Citation Village, a new shopping center at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Leestown Road.
Bowling Green-based Houchens Industries is building the grocery store, which is expected to open this summer. It's the first Houchens store in the Lexington area.
The approximately 11,000-square-foot store also will have a sandwich shop inside and gas pumps out front, according to Scott Davidson of Langley Properties, which owns the shopping center.
According to Houchens website, Crossroads IGA stores "hybridize conventional grocery shopping with convenience, resulting in fuel, grocery items, fresh meats and produce, and take-home meal options for customers on the go."
Houchens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The development also is planned to have retail and a restaurant.
The construction comes as another grocery, Lucky's Market, announced this week it is closing its Lexington store after less than two years. Lucky's on South Broadway is scheduled to close by the end of May, or as soon as everything is sold. Another grocery, Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, closed last year after less than a year in Lexington.
But other chains are looking at the small-store format: Target is putting a small-scale store near the University of Kentucky campus off of Limestone, and Laurel Grocery is developing another IGA store for the Romany Road area.
Through the UK business college, Laurel recently surveyed people in the neighborhood about what they want in a Romany Road store. No designs have been released for the site, which was partially demolished last year before Cox Foods pulled out of plans to open a store there this spring.
