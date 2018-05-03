The Latest: California water district delays tunnel vote

FILE - In this July 25, 2012, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown waits for the start of a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., to announce plans to build a giant twin tunnel system to move water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to farmland and cities. The Santa Clara Valley Water District board may reverse an earlier decision and grant its full support to Gov. Jerry Brown's controversial plan to build two massive tunnels to remake the state's water system. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo