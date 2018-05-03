UK probe goes on despite Cambridge Analytica bankruptcy

FILE - This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. A published report says the data firm at the center of Facebook’s privacy debacle is closing its doors. Cambridge Analytica has been linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The British firm suspended its CEO Alexander Tayler in April amid investigations. The Wall Street Journal says the shutdown on Wednesday, May 2 comes as the firm is losing clients and facing legal fees from the Facebook case. PA via AP, file Kirsty O'Connor