Bridgeport lawmakers not giving up on casino legislation

Legislation that could eventually lead to another casino in Connecticut has been pulled after debate spilled into the early hours.
Democratic Rep. Steven Stafstrom says it was pulled after it became apparent discussion in the House would continue into the next day.
But the Bridgeport lawmaker says he's confident leaders of the House of Representatives will call the bill for a vote, likely on Friday.
It requires the commissioners of Consumer Protection and Economic and Community Development to develop and issue a request for proposals from developers interested in developing, managing and operating a possible casino.
Stafstrom stresses there's nothing in the bill that authorizes a casino. Rather, he says it's an opportunity to see "what proposals are out there."
MGM Resorts has been pushing for the legislation.
