It takes work to find work. These strategies can help create a successful job search.

Finding a job is hard work. But there are ways to make it easier and ultimately, more successful.
Martin Yate, New York Times bestselling author of "Knock Em Dead – The Ultimate Job Search Guide," is a household name among job search experts. He is a career guru and a globally renowned veteran of the career management world. And he has lots of great advice.
“We all hope to do better professionally, get a promotion, make more money, get a better job, but all too often we fail to harness these dreams to a workable plan of action,” he recently wrote in his blog, “Career Management Tips – Control Your Destiny, Manage Your Career”
Martin’s comment gets to the heart of the key to success in a job search, too. You've got to set aside time to plan. Simply put, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.
I hope these other tips will help you, too.
- Making time to plan allows you time to think through your job search process and gives you time to identify resources to use as you decide a course of action that you'll take. It's important to identify a place where you can do that planning. It needs to be a place where you can be productive.
Part of your planning should include thinking about why are you even looking or considering to look for a job. What is your timeline? What’s the type of culture, values and supervisor that you desire? Where do you want to live? What’s your salary requirements? Have you purchased the wardrobe for interviewing?
- Educate yourself on the ins and outs of the job search. Go to workshops, seminars, and speakers. Spend time reading a book or article and reviewing podcasts about the job search process, and don’t forget that you have a job — it’s the job search. You don’t have to become an expert in the job search process but you should know the fundamentals of this essential competency because you’ll need to use it.
- Learn how to be interviewed and practice your pitch. Learning how to tell your story and make a compelling case for your candidacy is crucial. Resumes and cover letters don’t get job offers — interviews come before the job offer.
- Learn where to find job leads. They can be found through personal contacts within your network of family and friends or word-of-mouth referrals, or directly reaching out to contacts within a company and your former places of employment. Learning how to successfully network and get engaged could easily be ranked number one to successfully job search. Look at job boards on the internet and newspapers want ads, too.
- Rick Roberts, director of career services at University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Fla., echos that you should use a variety of job search strategies and not just use the internet search engine, such as Monster or Indeed. And, of course, don’t overlook employment agencies and headhunters because more and more companies are using them for placement.
Roberts suggests making a list of places where you want to work and connecting with people there. Moreover, you should keep good records of the places you have contacts, said Roberts. Then, follow up, follow up and follow up.
Michael Cronk, assistant director of the office of career development at Transylvania University, has a similar recommendation. “I stress the need to do research on the industries that incorporates your values, interest, and that match your skill set, and then identify the some of major players that you can network with."
- Unfortunately, rejection or not hearing back from companies you've applied to is part of the job search. Go into this process with an understanding that it could be a long time to land your next job. Approach it like a marathon, not a 40-yard dash.
Remember that you have to be willing to review job descriptions and postings “carefully” in order to match your education, experience, and skills before you apply or you are just wasting time.
- Resilience is important. It will allow you to overcome the many fears of the job search. Don't hesitate to reapply to a company that has sent you a rejection letter. Most large companies have thousands of employees and therefore, thousands of jobs. You may not have been right for one, but you could be right for another.
- And, of course, it's tremendously important to have all your job search materials ready from the get go. Create a great resume and cover letter. Get help from friends you trust to edit and critique it.
- Also, maintain a list of professional references who will provide hiring managers information about you.
- And last, but certainly not least, remember that attitude matters. Abraham Lincoln said, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”
Staying motivated and optimistic are key to maintaining the proper attitude in your job search. Look to your future being positive and goal driven.
Lenroy Jones has dedicated his life to coaching and supporting career seekers to pursue their passion and purpose. Join him on LinkedIn, “like” him at Facebook.com/CareerDude or follow him on Twitter at @CareerDudeTweet.
