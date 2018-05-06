VW board eyes damage claims against former CEO Winterkorn

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin, Germany. VW spokesman Michael Brendel says the German automaker’s supervisory board is checking whether it can demand damage claims from former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn in connection with the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal. German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported Sunday May 6, 2018 that Winterkorn could stand to lose his entire property in connection with the company’s investigation. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo