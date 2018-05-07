China's ZTE seeks end to ban on buying American technology

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2012, file photo, a salesperson stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Chinese tech company ZTE said Sunday, May 6, 2018 that it applied to the U.S. Commerce Department to suspend a seven-year ban on doing business with U.S. technology exporters (Chinatopix Via AP, File)