New Hamburg business hopes to increase your adrenaline

Adrenaline Trampoline Park and Entertainment Center is moving into the former H.H. Gregg location in Hamburg and is expected to open in May, according to the company's website.
The Little Rock, Arkansas-based chain offers trampoline activities and classes, parties with pizza, virtual reality units and, coming soon, "escape rooms" in which patrons must use strategy to exit. The former H.H. Gregg location at 1937 Star Shoot Parkway has been vacant since 2017, when the Indianapolis-based electronics retailer failed to find a buyer.
H.H. Gregg had occupied the spot since 2003.
The Adrenaline company has locations in cities including Lake Worth, Florida; York, Pennsylvania, Columbia, South Carolina; and Cincinnati.
Adrenaline also hosts birthday parties and other events.
