Dog attacks 76-year-old missionary and 3 others in Arlington

A dog attacked a group of Jehovah's Witnesses missionaries in Washington state, sending four people to hospitals including a 76-year-old woman who suffered severe bites.
The Herald reports that four missionaries went to the Arlington house on Tuesday in a pickup truck. City spokeswoman Kristin Banfield says the 76-year-old opened the truck door and the dog, which escaped from the backyard, lunged at her.
Two relatives of the dog's owner rushed outside to help. The relatives were bit and so were two of the missionaries.
Banfield said the 76-year-old lost a large amount of blood. First responders called a medical helicopter but canceled it because it would have taken too long.
The dog's owner returned to the home, gave up the dog and asked officers to euthanize it.
Comments