One night only: The ice cream-biscuit mashup you didn't know you craved

DV8 Kitchen and Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream are teaming up for one night only this Thursday and you get the treats.
The kitchen "takeover" will feature five dishes pairing DV8's baked goods and Crank & Boom's ice cream in innovative ways.
Such as strawberry balsamic shortcake: A Southern biscuit topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream and strawberry balsamic compote.
Or the maple bacon ice cream Benedict: Vanilla bean ice cream again, topped with crumbled bacon and maple glaze on a fried biscuit.
Other options include churro chip nachos (cinnamon sugar wonton chips paired with bourbon & honey ice cream) and chocolate orange waffle bowl (dark chocolate truffle ice cream with orange marmalade sauce in a cinnamon waffle bowl.)
And of course DV8's famous warm cinnamon rolls with your choice of ice cream and toppings.
The items were dreamed up by chefs Toa Green and Michelle Kovach of Crank & Boom, which was just named by Thrillist as one of the top 31 ice cream stores in the U.S.
These desserts will be available, along with the entire DV8 Kitchen menu from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday to raise money for DV8 Kitchen's Vocational Training Foundation.
The foundation offers DV8 employees, some of whom are in the early stages of alcohol or drug addiction recovery, a chance to learn the trade of baking bread from scratch.
More than half of the staff at second-chance restaurant are "deviating" from the past life style, according to restaurant owner Rob Perez.
