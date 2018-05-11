UK pro-Brexit group fined for breaking campaign spending law

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2016 file photo, representatives of Leave.EU, a group that campaigns against Britain's membership in the European Union, hold pamphlets as they pose for photographs in London. Britain's electoral watchdog said on Friday, May 11, 2018, that it fined Leave.EU and referred its chief executive to police for breaking spending rules during the 2016 EU membership referendum. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo