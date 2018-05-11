Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. Schultz says the company will now allow people to use bathrooms at its coffee shops even if they don’t buy anything, as it continues to take a closer look at its operations following the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia shop. Schulz discussed the new policy while he spoke at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Schultz said the company previously had a “loose policy” that only paying customers be allowed to use bathrooms, but that it was up to each store manager to decide. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo