AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring Trump attorney, Cohen

FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant. In an internal memo to employees, obtained by The Associated Press, Friday, May 11, Stephenson called the hiring a "serious misjudgment,'" and said that the company's chief lobbyist in Washington is leaving.

FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant. In an internal memo to employees, obtained by The Associated Press, Friday, May 11, Stephenson called the hiring a "serious misjudgment,'" and said that the company's chief lobbyist in Washington is leaving. Jose Luis Magana

FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant. In an internal memo to employees, obtained by The Associated Press, Friday, May 11, Stephenson called the hiring a "serious misjudgment,'" and said that the company's chief lobbyist in Washington is leaving. AP Photo