Nobel-winning tech at heart of rubber band improvements

In this March 26, 2018, photo, researchers from the University of Sussex in England and the director of business strategy at Alliance Rubber, Jason Risner, pose for a photo in Hot Springs, Ark., where they met to discuss attempts to infuse rubber with graphene. Graphene would give rubber bands electrical and thermal properties for their potential use in the health care and agriculture industries. From left to right are Alan Dalton, an experimental physics professor at Sussex; Sussex researcher Sean Ogilvie; Alice King, a lecturer in applied materials and interfaces; and Risner. Kelly P. Kissel AP Photo