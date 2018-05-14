Possible Singapore venues for historic Trump-Kim summit

FILE - In this May 11, 2018, photo, a car pulls up to the Shangri-La Hotel, a possible venue for the upcoming Trump-Kim summit, in Singapore. The June 12 meeting between tough-talking President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a brash young ruler with a nuclear arsenal, brings a bombastic set of personalities to the small island nation, which has hosted plenty of important meetings, but nothing as big as this. (Kyodo News via AP, File)