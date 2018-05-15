Enoteca closed in October. Owner Seth Brewer blamed increased competition, but said the Jefferson Street corridor is still hot. It’s about to get spicier, with the addition of a new Tex-Mex restaurant in the space. El Espolon has opened for lunch and dinner.
New restaurant opens in Lexington's hot Jefferson Street dining district

By Janet Patton

May 15, 2018 09:05 AM

A new restaurant has opened on Jefferson Street. El Espolon is in the former Enoteca building at 191 Jefferson Street.

The Jefferson Street dining corridor, which is one of the city's trendiest, lost Enoteca last year. Now, Cesar Rodriguez has opened El Espolon.

The menu features traditional Tex-Mex favorites such as burritos and fajitas and more. El Espolon is open for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rodriguez said a grand opening is planned in about a month when the restaurant gets its liquor license. El Espolon will offer a full bar with wine and beer, he said.

The restaurant will be family friendly, with a mid-priced menu. Rodriguez said he eventually plans to offer delivery to the downtown area, too.

