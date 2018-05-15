Nebraska Gov. Ricketts cruises to victory in GOP primary

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, state Sen. Bob Krist, of Omaha, speaks during debate in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is touting his conservative credentials on the national stage as he prepares for re-election. He faces fellow Republican Krystal Gabel in the Tuesday, May 15 primary. The Democratic primary field is composed of Krist, university instructor Tyler Davis and community activist Vanessa Ward, all of Omaha. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo