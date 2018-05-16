Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history. The deal was announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo